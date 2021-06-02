Marbella To Raise Awareness Of Microplastics And Wipes On World Environment Day

Marbella will join the commemoration of World Environment Day this Saturday, June 5, with a program of activities to raise public awareness about the impact of microplastics and wipes, as well as their effects on the coastline.

Marbella will join the commemoration of World Environment Day this Saturday, June 5, with a program of activities to raise public awareness about the impact of microplastics and wipes, as well as their effects on the coastline. The general director of the Environment and Beaches, María Victora Martín-Lomeña, presented yesterday, June 1, the initiative together with the manager of the company Hidralia, Fulgencio Díaz, concessionaire of the supply and sanitation service in the city.

They reported that a tent will be installed informative in the Terrazas del Puerto Deportivo from 10 am to 2 pm, where the awards ceremony of the Photographic Contest ‘Marbella and the environment’ will also take place from 12:30 pm onwards.

“The participation has been very high”, the 76 snapshots submitted to the contest will be on display until June 11 at the Hospital Real de la Misericordia. Throughout the day a thousand reusable bottles will be distributed with the slogan ‘Better without plastic’ “with which we want to encourage citizens to replace this material, which is a problem for the beaches and for the ecosystem.”

The groups will also play a leading role in celebrating the anniversary of the environment. The Mujeres de las Veredas and ProDunas Marbella associations will have informative spaces to publicise their work. Likewise, during the morning there will be different initiatives to clean beaches and sea beds to sensitise the public to “one of the great problems that we currently have, which are precisely wipes and plastics,” Martín-Lomeña remarked.

Specifically, from 10 am to 2 pm an activity will take place on La Venus beach and the Puerto Deportivo breakwater promoted by Mi Moana, Diving with Nic, Nalusur and Rotary Club Marbella-Guadalmina, which will also have an information tent. At the same time, Plastic Free Seas Worldwide will clean Faro beach, the same place where the Cashconverters and Dineocrédito companies will intervene from 9:30 am to 11:30 am in a corporate social responsibility activity.

For his part, Díaz thanked the City Council for having Hidralia for the celebration of World Environment Day and has emphasised the importance of the messages that the posters of the awareness campaign raise about damages of the use of wipes or the need to avoid “that contaminated water reaches our beaches or public channels.”

“It is a commitment of all,” he added.

