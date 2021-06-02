Marbella To Hold Preparation Event For Tokyo Olympic Games

UNTIL June 15, Marbella will host a preparation event for five national teams that will compete in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Marbella will host a preparation event for five national teams that will compete in the Tokyo Olympics this year. The Councillor for Sports, Manuel Cardeña, the Vice President of the Malaga Provincial Council and Mayor of the city, María Francisca Caracuel, and the Director of Marbella Football Center, Andrés Roldán, today presented the ‘Pre-Olympic Match Week’ tournament, in which Mexico meets Australia, Argentina, Romania and Saudi Arabia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“It is an event that we have been working on for months and now it is materialising,” explained the branch delegate, who stressed that it “allows us to continue to be better known as a top-level sports destination.”

Cardeña, who has underlined the media coverage of this type of event, has advanced that the teams will prepare for the Olympic event in the city and that they will play matches against each other, both in the main field of Marbella Football Centre and in the Municipal Stadium, Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas, “always attending to the maximum safety and precautionary measures”.

“Football has become a mechanism to generate wealth and employment in our city as demonstrated by the concentrations of teams during the low season in which clubs fill our hotels and consume in our municipality,” he said.

Caracuel has also highlighted the impact of this event, “which allows us to add to our extensive tourist offer, including sports.”

“The fact that this event is being held in Malaga contributes to making a mark for both the city and the Costa del Sol and the province”, clarified the Vice President of the supramunicipal institution. Roldán has described this tournament “as the most important of the year” for its facilities and “reinforces the city as an ideal place to prepare for major events.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/