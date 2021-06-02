Malaga will have no fairground rides this summer.



The Malaga City Council’s proposal to allow fairgrounds to install attractions for commercial use in two areas of the capital this summer will not be implemented. The Commerce Department will declare null and void to the proposal launched in early May to award the transfer of land in Cortijo de Torres. However, the El Palo neighborhood, has the goal of permitting this group to establish two small fairs for around three months. Between the 11th of June and the 12th of September, to be exact.

The decision was relayed to Málaga Hoy by the department’s councillor, Elisa Pérez de Siles,after it was determined that none of the three companies that participated for the contract met the necessary requirements.

In this regard, the councillor noted that, despite the fact that the contract was open to other companies, the action was promoted with the intention of creating job opportunities for one of the Covid groups most impacted by the crisis.

The municipal plan includes two locations: one on Avenida de las Malagueas in Cortijo de Torres, with a surface area of 21,631 square meters, and another in Plaza Padre Ciganda in the eastern district, with a surface area of 1,456 square meters.

As reported by Axarquia Plus