Local Administration allocates more than 977,400 euros to Vélez-Málaga.

Mónica Alejo, the Junta de Andaluca territorial delegate for Regeneration, Justice, and Local Administration, visited Vélez-Málaga on Tuesday and met with the mayor, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, to learn about some of the projects implimented from the Regional Ministry led by Juan Marn, including actions carried out under the Programme for the Promotion of Agricultura. In total, the Junta has invested more than 977,400 euros in municipal infrastructure measures during the last two years.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We have come fundamentally to open a door of collaboration and to present a series of aids from the Local Administration area. The collaboration between the Junta and the rest of the public administrations is fundamental for services to reach the citizens”, Alejo stressed.

Antonio Moreno Ferrer, mayor of Vélez-Málaga, thanked the territorial delegate for Regeneration, Justice, and Local Administration for her visit and emphasized the importance of good relationships and collaboration between administrations “so that this has an impact on the speed and efficiency of procedures and that ongoing projects can be implemented in a timely manner, always with the ultimate goal to provide a benefit to our neighbours”.

In fact, the PFEA has granted the Consistory permission to perform out work in public schools, rural roads, pavements, and natural areas for the last two years. The Junta de Andaluca will donate more than 6.5 million euros to the province of Malaga for the financial year 2021. The Velez-Malaga Town Hall has already presented proposals in the area of guaranteed income totaling more than 1.2 million euros, of which the Department led by Juan Marn will contribute over 406,000 euros, and stable employment measures are now waiting award.

Alejo stressed the importance of this programme in helping local councils to create jobs and improve their public facilities, which is why the regional government and the Andalusian Parliament have urged the central government to guarantee an annual increase of 15% in the PFEA allocation for the years 2022 and 2023.

As reported by Axarquia Plus