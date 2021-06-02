Know which foods to eat for a stronger immune system

DID you know that there are foods that can strengthen your immune system and others which can weaken it?

Having a strong immune system is very important for your health so you are not as vulnerable to infections or viruses, so it is essential to eat foods which strengthen it.

Eating a varied, balanced diet, full of vitamins and minerals and steering away from ultra-processed foods will help to keep your immune system strong.

Vitamin C, found in kiwis, strawberries, grapefruit, broccoli, peach, cauliflower, tomato and parsley, among many other foods, is very important, as is zinc, an antioxidant and anti – inflammatory which can be found in red meats, legumes, nuts, and cheese.

Iron can help to prevent anaemia and is present in eggs, prawns, prawns, spinach, lentils or beans, among others.

Stick with natural, fresh foods for a strong and healthy immune system.

Meanwhile, ultra-processed foods, such as frozen pizzas or industrial pastries can weaken the immune system if eaten in excess, although that doesn’t mean you can’t occasionally indulge.

Selenium for a longer life

Selenium, the life-extending nutrient in red meat, fish, or whole grains, as well as some vegetables, is believed to protect against obesity and improve health.

A study published in the scientific journal eLife shows that this nutrient provides metabolic benefits and that its deficiency can increase the risk of coronary heart disease and some types of cancer.

Tests by the Orentreich Foundation for the Advancement of Science in Cold Spring, New York showed that selenium provides health benefits for mice including protecting them from weight gain and could help prevent age-related diseases. Further studies should also show benefits in humans.

Selenium is present in many foods, although its content varies from one to another. It is found mainly in foods rich in protein, such as walnuts, meat, eggs, fish and cereals.