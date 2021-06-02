HYUNDAI Continues To Develop Its Hydrogen Truck, with its newest model already in production

Hyundai, in mid-October 2020, presented the Xcient Fuell Cell, a truck that began operating in Switzerland with seven units in use, although a delivery of more than 50 units was planned, of a truck that is powered by a fuel cell that uses oxygen and hydrogen, which manages to produce the electricity that its engine needs.

To accomplish this, the truck is designed with seven tanks that store 32 kilos of hydrogen, allowing a distance of 400km to be covered, according to diariodesevilla.es.

Now, in the space of just a few months, Hyundai continues to develop the design and has produced its latest evolution of that truck, which, apart from having a new design, has a 180kw fuel cell with two batteries of 90kw each, with a 350kw electric motor that delivers an astonishing 2,234nm.

This new version of the Xcient Fuell Cell is already 6 x 2 – compared to the previous 4 x 2 – and incorporates the same size seven tanks as its predecessor, but now has three 72kwh batteries to provide an extra source of energy, while still having a range of 400km, and a refuelling that takes – depending on the temperature – between eight and twenty minutes.

Hyundai finally shipped 46 units of the original Xcient Fuell Cell to Switzerland last October, and data has shown that by May 2021, those 46 units have between them covered 750,000km, which registers a saving of around 585 tons of CO2 compared to diesel vehicles, and before the end of this year, Hyundai plans to add another 140 units to this group, with the ultimate goal being to have 1,600 units operational throughout Europe by 2025.

A joint venture between Hyundai and H2 Energy – Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility – is currently working on introducing this truck into other markets around the world, including China, and North America, and ahead of launching in Spain, Hyundai is reviewing various options to present fuel cell technology to corporate or government clients.

