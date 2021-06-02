Housing Delays For Migrants Spark Fears Of ‘Mob Unrest’.

The number of migrants arriving in the UK is rapidly growing and housing delays for migrants have allegedly sparked fears of “mob unrest”.

The number of channel crossings this year is increasing and on Friday alone 19 boats arrived carrying over 300 illegal migrants. The border Force union have now raised warnings that they are “overwhelmed”.

Many migrants that arrive in the country have unrealistic expectations of what can be achieved and expect to quickly receive accommodation. Lucy Moreton, professional officer for the ISU immigration union spoke about the situation and said that staff feel: “increasingly threatened”. She also went on to add that staff feel that: “there is a risk of unrest from these groups”.

She told the Telegraph that the people arriving: “know they are going to be moved into accommodation” and commented that “they get cross about it” when it cannot happen as quickly as they want.

“They have to be clothed but we cannot provide hot food there. They might not have eaten anything.

“There is a mob mentality that takes over. The vast majority are young males. The families and children are moved clear very quickly.

She went on to explain that: “These are groups of people used to acting together to get what they need and frequently we cannot understand what they are saying to each other.

“The numbers arriving are phenomenal.”

