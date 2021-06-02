Holiday World Resort’s Village Hotel Reopens On June 18.

Summer is here in Malaga and Holiday World Resort’s Village Hotel is set to reopen on June 18.

The Holiday World Hotel resort in Malaga’s Benalmadena is set to boost tourism in the area and will welcome in summer as they reopen the Polynesia Hotel and Beach Club on June 10. They also plan to reopen the Village Hotel on June 18.

Last year many people went on holiday within the safe holiday framework and this year the Village Hotel will reopen its doors and welcome in families for a stunning holiday with their “family getaways”. The hotel will ensure that everyone is safe and that all necessary coronavirus safety measures are carried out.

The “family getaways” can be totally customised to a customer’s needs. The stays are on an all-inclusive basis and run from 3 to 7 nights. Lucky holiday guests will have access to the heated swimming pool along with the Beach Club and can even have themed dinners too.

The Village Hotel has some stunning facilities on offer for guests and this includes two swimming pools, themed restaurants, and even an Irish themed pub. The hotel also boasts large communal and leisure areas.

The company aims to boost tourism in Malaga’s Benalmedena while “ensuring the safety of all its customers and workers in a Safe Holiday environment” as reported Europa Press.

