HMRC Wants To Hear From British Expats In Spain

British expats in Spain who are still paying taxes in the UK have been asked to discuss what improvements could be made to the process with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The aim is to make it easier to declare offshore assets and incomes.

The British Embassy in Spain wrote on its Facebook page, “Are you a UK taxpayer in Spain? HMRC wants to make it easier for people to declare their offshore assets and income. If you are a UK resident and pay tax in the UK, HMRC is keen to know what you think by responding to the questions in this discussion document by 15 June.

“Help HMRC assist taxpayers get their offshore tax right by using data, raising taxpayer awareness and reducing errors,” the embassy added.

Expats can answer the questions and give HMRC feedback online or by email.

“This is an opportunity to get involved early in the development of new ideas to help taxpayers with their offshore tax affairs. This discussion focuses on: How HMRC could use data in different ways to help taxpayers get their tax right; how HMRC could better support taxpayers with their offshore tax obligations; how HMRC could work with agents and intermediaries to help promote offshore tax compliance amongst taxpayers. We would welcome all views on these points,” HMRC said.

