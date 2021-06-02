Get Set for Summer in Velez-Malaga As Lifeguards Get Ready for Action.

Locals and tourists alike should get set for summer in Velez-Malaga as lifeguards are now ready to spring into action to keep people safe until September 30.

Not only will the Velez-Malaga beaches see lifeguards in action but there are also ambulance drivers and nurses ready to help out those in need and staff numbers will be intensified for July and August along the Velez coastline.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The service will have plenty of technical backup and will include defibrillators, oxygen equipment, two rapid action vehicles and even two drones, all to keep everyone safe this summer.

Lifeguard posts can be seen at Benajarafe, Almayate, Torre del Mar and Caleta de Vélez.

The Mayor of Vélez-Málaga (Málaga), Antonio Moreno Ferrer has commented that: “Despite a long year marked by the pandemic, we have not stopped working to implement measures and initiatives to keep tourism alive, always in a safe and responsible way, claiming our role as a great city in the Costa del Sol.”

Deputy Mayor of Torre del Mar and Councilor for Beaches, Jesús Pérez Atencia, has highlighted the fact that this summer there will be six beach informers: “who will be in charge of handing out the plots of land and information leaflets with safety measures. These informers belong to the Emvipsa reserve pool, and are people who may have some kind of disability”.

According to the Consistory, as reported by 20 minutes: “The timetable of the surveillance and lifeguard service during the months of June and September is from 12.00 to 20.00 hours; while during the months of July and August, it is extended from 10.30 to 20.00 hours.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.