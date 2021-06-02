Get outside and soak up some sunshine to boost your health

NOW that most restrictions have been lifted and we can get outside for longer it’s important to soak up some sunshine (in moderation) and fresh air and give our health a much-needed boost.

Getting outside has proven benefits for your health, both mental and physical. Going for walks can help you to keep fit, while the Vitamin D from sunlight will help to keep your skin, nervous system, bones and circulation in optimal condition, as well as being important for your body clock to remain regulated.

Meanwhile, getting out in the open, going for a walk in the countryside, the mountains or by the sea can reduce stress levels, works as an anti-depressant and helps to regulate serotonin levels, which directly affect appetite and sleeping patterns. So get out there!

Virtual challenges

The coronavirus pandemic brought about new ways to do all sorts of things, and one was taking parts in marathons and walking challenges.

Virtual challenges made an entrance on the worldwide scene before the pandemic, but became increasingly popular during lockdown for many reasons, including the fact that they could be done on treadmills, exercise bikes or in private pools; they gave marathon fans somewhere to focus their energy when many events were cancelled; some of them can include postcards and photos of your virtual visits, and, most importantly for some, you get a lovely themed medal at the end of it.

You can take part in the challenges individually or as a team, and there are some which can be done without a set time so you don’t need to worry. There are also some which, like any marathon, can be completed in one go, with you choosing the distance you want to cover.

There are many companies providing a variety of events for all ages, just Google ‘Virtual Challenges’ and find one that suits you. Now that we can get outside again, get walking or cycling, clock up the kilometres, and earn your medals.