Game Changing Spanish Technology Detects Antibiotic-Resistant Infections In Minutes.

Game changing Spanish technology created in Granada is able to detect antibiotic resistant infections in a matter of minutes rather than days.

The software has been created in Granada by researchers and it is able to reduce the time required to identify bacterium that cause infections from days to only a few hours. In Spain each year over 35,000 people die due to multi-resistant bacteria. These bacteria are resistant to antibiotics and are a threat to public health.

This new software is said to be medical breakthrough and will allow medics to diagnose serious infections early on. Across the globe bacterial infections are one of the leading causes of death.

The software has been developed by Clover Biosoft and uses artificial intelligence to identify which strain is causing an infection. This identification can be completed in a matter of hours which means the detection time is dramatically reduced.

The company is based in Granada and consists of doctors of medicine, chemistry, artificial intelligence and physics. The scientists bring all this knowledge together. The software will allow effective treatment and hopefully save lives.

The company has been working on the software since 2016 and hope it will soon be available to be used in hospital laboratories. The company is the process of commercialising the research version of the product.

They are also working on the validation phase of the clinical version and the clinical version will hopefully be used in hospitals as reported Europa Press.

