Fumigation Work Against The Red Palm Weevil Begins In Mijas

The Department of Parks and Gardens has launched fumigation work against the red weevil, a species of beetle that is very harmful to the 3,000 palm trees that exist in Mijas, Mijas Ayuntamiento reports.

“We have a contract in force that is exclusively dedicated to preserving them from many invasive species, including the red weevil. Through this contract we are executing fumigation that is carried out every month and a half, that is, six times a year”, explains the mayor of Parks and Gardens, Laura Moreno.

During these tasks, the operators of the Parks and Gardens department apply a phytosanitary treatment that is not harmful to humans or pets. However, to avoid damage to the population, the tasks have been carried out at night, as Moreno has emphasised: “In the last week we have been carrying out these fumigations at night so that they do not harm pets, children or anyone who can get close and irritate their eyes or skin”.

On the other hand, Moreno has asked the owners of private gardens to be responsible given that “it is essential that they also carry this prevention so that it does not spread throughout the rest of the municipality and can damage the different species that we have in it” and recalls that the Department Parks and Gardens is open for “any type of advice so that individuals can carry out the fumigations at the correct time.”

The fumigation plan of the Parks and Gardens Area includes not only actions against the processionary or the red weevil, but also against other highly invasive species such as cochineal, rust or any other pest that may affect the native forest mass.