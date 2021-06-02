Environmental Recovery And Sustainable Use Of Beaches In Nerja And Maro

The Local Government Board has approved contracting the supply of material for environmental recovery and sustainable use of the beaches on the coast of Nerja and Maro.

The Local Government Board has approved contracting the supply of material for environmental recovery and sustainable use of the beaches on the coast of Nerja and Maro. The proposal has been presented by the Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, and the Councillor for Beaches, María del Carmen López, according to Ayuntamiento de Nerja.

The Councillor for Beaches has reiterated the commitment of this government group with the improvement of services and equipment on the beaches of our municipality, for the benefit of our neighbours and visitors. The contract is divided into three lots with which 20 drainage wells for showers, 4 ecological islands and the renewal of informational posters on the beaches will be acquired.

The councillor has also reported that the Specific Clauses and Technical Prescriptions that will govern the tender have been approved, through an open procedure, ordinary processing and various award criteria, with a base budget of 34,185.80 euros, VAT included.

“The amount of this contract is subsidised in its entirety through the subsidy granted by the Ministry of Tourism of the Junta de Andalucia to the Town of Nerja for the environmental recovery and sustainable use of the beaches of the Andalucian coast, within the Development Program Rural de Andalucia 2014-2020”, the councillor concluded.

After the approval of the proposal, the call will be published on the Public Sector Procurement Platform, so that, during a period of 15 calendar days from its publication, the interested parties can present the proposals they deem pertinent.

