Enchanted Manacor a huge success as it approaches its last weekend

By
John Smith
-
0
Fairyland fun in Manacor
Fairyland fun in Manacor Credit: Facebook

IT is getting close to the end of the Enchanted Manacor promotion which has been an incredible success attracting many visitors to the town.

Last weekend, shop owners took their products onto the streets of the town whilst actors dressed as fairies and gnomes wandered around entertaining the many visitors.

Monday June 7 will see the event finish so there is just one more weekend to take advantage of free car parking in Plaça de Sant Jaume, go shopping and enjoy a meal or just a drink in the area.

The children will find that the town is truly like a scene from fairy tale and get to see the enchanted forest with its huge figures including a gnome, a fairy, Pegasus, a tree man and a dragon surrounded by giant mushrooms.

Shops are also outdoing themselves with special window displays in the hope to win a prize for the best dressed window in Enchanted Manacor.


John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

