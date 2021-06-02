Don’t let stress get to your head: skin conditions that affect the scalp

When we hear about skin conditions, we immediately think of the face and possibly the body, but another area severely affected by stress and anxiety is the scalp.

Eczema and psoriasis can spread to the scalp, causing itching, scabs and flaking. When you are stressed, without realising it, you can scratch your itchy scalp, making the problem even worse and leading to wounds and scabs. These can also exacerbate hair loss and poor hair condition. There are special shampoos for severe cases or you could try more natural methods. Those containing CBD oil are particularly effective in treating psoriasis and eczema amongst others.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Eczema

Many people suffer from eczema, which causes irritation and dryness of the skin, and can be aggravated by many external factors, but also by stress. Make sure you stay hydrated and keep your skin moisturised. Mostly importantly, try not to scratch at it or pick off the flaking skin, it will make it even worse.

Psoriasis

This is another chronic skin condition suffered by many which is hard to keep at bay when under stress. It causes thickening of the skin with red patches covered in white scales. Outbreaks are worsened by worry and stress and should be treated with creams.

Skin conditions that affect the scalp are not only uncomfortable, but can also affect the sufferer’s self-esteem, as they find it difficult to be confident about their appearance. That is why it is so important to find a product to effectively treat it.

Morocco’s liquid gold

The benefits of argan had been known for centuries in Morocco and used both in cooking and as a home health can beauty product.

Now it has been discovered by the rest of the world and can be found in many hair and skin products.

Argan oil contains Vitamin E which helps to prevent dryness of the scalp, reduce frizziness and can make the hair shine. It can help to treat dandruff and other conditions as well as preventing and repairing damage from hair styling and colouring.

Not only that but it has been used for centuries by Moroccan women to protect the skin from the sun, this may also help to prevent the hair drying out and being damaged by the sun.