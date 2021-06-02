Car Sales in Malaga Still 47% Below Pre-Covid Period

CAR SALES in Malaga still remain 47% below the pre-covid period. Vehicle sales in Malaga dealerships are on the rise in 2021 after last year’s debacle, but they are still far from the pre-pandemic figures due, according to the sector, to the “weakness” of the private channel, the part of the market most affected due to the de facto rise in Registration Tax and economic uncertainty.

At the end of May, Malaga registered 7,918 vehicle registrations, with a 32% increase compared to the same months of 2020. But it must not be forgotten that at that time last year, operations were completely paralyzed due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the declaration of the alarm status. For this reason, the mandatory comparison is with 2019, from which it follows that sales are now 47% below a normal year.

2021 has continued to be conditioned until recently by restrictions on business hours and mobility, without forgetting that at the beginning of the year the new cycle of European homologation of Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure emissions came into force, which, being stricter, generates an average increase of 5% price tag, by making many models pay a higher tier of registration tax.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, purchases made by private customers at Malaga dealerships have only recovered 17% compared to those in the unfortunate 2020, and are 48% lower than in 2019. Car rental companies and firms, the other supporters of the sector are also 40% below 2019 but at least this year they are growing between 48% and 66%.

The Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac) Communication Director, Noemi Navas, said that the end of the state of alarm and the recovery of mobility between communities have reduced the market’s downward trend “slightly”, although she expressed concern about the “weakness” of the channel.