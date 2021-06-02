British Driving Licence Exchange Extended For Six More Months

The deadline for British residents in Spain to exchange their driving licences for Spanish ones has been extended by six more months.

The DGT has moved the deadline from June 30 to December 31, 2021 and in the meantime the green residency certificate remains valid.

“The DGT has also confirmed that both the green residence document and the TIE are valid proof of residence when completing the exchange. If you have attempted to complete the exchange of your licence since 1 January but your application was rejected due to your TIE being dated to 2021, the DGT office will get in touch with you directly to arrange for the completion of the exchange. If this is your situation, and you do not hear anything after a few weeks, you should request an appointment with the DGT,” the British Embassy clarified on its Facebook page.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The current date for recognition of UK licences for driving in Spain for those who are resident in Spain remains the 30 June 2021, however. This applies whether you registered before 30 December 2020 or have not yet started the process to exchange your UK licence for a Spanish licence. The UK continues to discuss arrangements for the future exchange of UK driving licences without the need for a practical test with the Spanish authorities,” the Embassy added.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.