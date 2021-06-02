BBC To Axe Holby City After 23 Years In March 2022.



BBC medical drama Holby City has been cancelled after over two decades on the screen. First airing back in 1999, fans of the drama have witnessed a number of famous faces come and go over the years as well as a number of gripping storylines. An exact finale date is yet to be announced, however, the BBC has confirmed its final series will be broadcast in 2022, probably the end of March, according to it’s media department.

The BBC released a statement today saying, said: “We are incredibly proud of Holby City but it’s with great sadness that we are announcing that after 23 years, the show will end on screen in March of next year.

“We sometimes have to make difficult decisions to make room for new opportunities and as part of the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK, we have taken the difficult decision to bring the show to a close in order to reshape the BBC’s drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the amazing team at BBC Studios and all the cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 1999.

“Holby has been a stalwart with audiences, delighting millions of viewers each week and winning hundreds of awards with a compelling mix of cutting edge medical stories and explosive personal stories. We look forward to working with the team over the coming months to ensure that when it ends, Holby goes out on a high.”

The show’s official Twitter account also issued its own statement to its 63.9k followers.

It read: “Holby will remain on air on Tuesdays until next March, and we will continue to bring you a regular dose of all things Holby right here until then. We promise that Holby will get the send-off it deserves. Thank you for your continued support and love for the series.”

