Bars And Restaurant Opening Hours Extended Until 1.00 am In Catalonia Starting This Friday. image: Stock photo

The Catalonian Government approved today, Wednesday, June 2, new measures to contain the spread of covid that will come into force this Friday after receiving the endorsement of the Procicat, the organization that manages the crisis. Although it had been said that the current measures would stay in force until June 6. Restrictions are now relaxed in most sectors, taking another step towards normality.

Bars and restaurants in the region may now stay open until one in the morning, which allows for a double dinner shift. Also, cultural activities, sports, convenience stores, and service stations cab now open until one o’clock in the morning. 

However, the Government has made public this afternoon that discotheques, which are still completely closed despite the demands of the sector, will remain closed.

Commerce, in general, may increase the capacity from 50% to 70%. And the same capacity is authorised in common areas of spaces and shopping centers. Likewise, the use of children’s areas, toy libraries, or rest areas is allowed. The 70% capacity will also be valid for markets and fairs and also includes sports facilities.

Ron Howells
