Andalucia Wants To Vaccinate Students Between The Ages Of 12 And 15 In August Ready For The New School Year.

The Andalucian health system continues to break its own records when it comes to vaccination, with a current daily rate of more than 100,000 doses administered.

It is the type of progress that is generating more and more optimism among the inhabitants in the region that are convinced that Andalucia will achieve the long-awaited group immunity by this summer.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



When that happens, and the adult population is vaccinated, the Ministry of Health and Families wants to start the process with the age group 12 to 15 with the hope that the new 2021-2022 school year will start in September with part of the students already immunised.

This was stated today, Wednesday, June 2, by the director of the Andalucian vaccination plan, David Moreno, who said that “most adults will be vaccinated at the beginning of August” in the community, so they hope to begin that same month to process minors between the ages of 12 and 15 years – a total of 389,762 people, according to the INE register.

This, he said, “could be the most likely scenario”, after the European Commission (EC) gave the green light last Monday to the use of Pfizer serum in this age group, after receiving the approval the previous Friday by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.