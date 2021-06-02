Andalucia Wants To Vaccinate Students Between The Ages Of 12 And 15 In August

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Andalucia Wants To Vaccinate Students Between The Ages Of 12 And 15 In August
Andalucia Wants To Vaccinate Students Between The Ages Of 12 And 15 In August. image: Shutterstock

Andalucia Wants To Vaccinate Students Between The Ages Of 12 And 15 In August Ready For The New School Year.

The Andalucian health system continues to break its own records when it comes to vaccination, with a current daily rate of more than 100,000 doses administered.

It is the type of progress that is generating more and more optimism among the inhabitants in the region that are convinced that Andalucia will achieve the long-awaited group immunity by this summer.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

When that happens, and the adult population is vaccinated, the Ministry of Health and Families wants to start the process with the age group 12 to 15 with the hope that the new 2021-2022 school year will start in September with part of the students already immunised.

This was stated today, Wednesday, June 2, by the director of the Andalucian vaccination plan, David Moreno, who said that “most adults will be vaccinated at the beginning of August” in the community, so they hope to begin that same month to process minors between the ages of 12 and 15 years – a total of 389,762 people, according to the INE register.

This, he said, “could be the most likely scenario”, after the European Commission (EC) gave the green light last Monday to the use of Pfizer serum in this age group, after receiving the approval the previous Friday by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).


The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here