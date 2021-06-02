Andalucia Plans to Vaccinate Students Before the Next Academic Year

ANDALUCIA PLANS to vaccinate secondary school students before the next academic year. The Junta de Andalucia plans to vaccinate adolescents who study in institutes before the next school year begins in mid-September, as announced this Wednesday, June 2, by David Moreno, director of the vaccination plan for the Andalucian community.

After the approval of the health authorities to vaccinate young people between 12 and 15 years old with Pfizer, the administration of the two doses in Andalucia to students can be completed in August and September “if everything goes as planned”, according to Moreno.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, there is still no decision made by la Junta de Andalucia regarding vaccinating children under 12 years of age because the health authorities have not yet approved it, although if it were to be approved it would be done in winter and with a “slower” process than the current one because these are children who must be accompanied by their parents, Moreno pointed out.

The Minister of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía, Jesús Aguirre, has also participated in the debate and has defended the administration of “all vaccines for all ages” because the international drug agencies say so. For this reason, he has said that the Interterritorial Health Commission should not evaluate who the doses should be given to because they already have the support of the independent health authorities and has stressed that 96% of Andalucians have chosen AstraZeneca as their second dose option despite the Spanish government recommending Pfizer instead.