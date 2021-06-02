17 Students at Benalmadena School Detected with Covid after Trip Away

SEVENTEEN STUDENTS at a Benalmadena school have been detected with Covid after a trip away. The Torrequebrada International School, located in the Malaga town of Benalmadena, has detected a total of 17 third-year secondary school students who have tested positive for coronavirus after a trip to the Sierra de Cazorla Park in Jaen.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, a member of the management team has indicated that the 47 students who participated in the trip are not attending school, that all sanitary measures and the security protocol have been carried out and that until this week they had not detected cases, despite having a population of 750 students.

The school’s management has lamented the events and assured that to make the trip all the children and monitors were tested for antigens on Friday since they were leaving on Monday and all tested negative, but they understand that during the weekend some of them could have some contact with a positive case. The secondary school has also notified the hotel where they were staying and all the recommendations of the authorities have been adopted and children who do not present symptoms will have to continue their quarantine and will not attend class until a PCR test is done.

The school management has indicated that the trip was the result of the Optimal Project, of an experiential nature, which allows students to break away from their daily and academic routines to discover experiences in nature and practice sports. They have insisted that health and preventive measures were followed at all times, that all activities were outdoors and that despite the rooms being for eight people, a maximum of four students slept in each of them.

“With a pandemic, what need was there to make this mandatory trip,” some parents insisted while emphasizing that they could have waited a month or two for many more people to be vaccinated and not find so many families in this situation. They fear that in the next few hours many more will be affected, not only students but parents and siblings too.