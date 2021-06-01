Young Boy Critical After Being Found Unresponsive In Swanwick Lake.

A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in Swanwick lake in Hampshire, and one arrest has been made in connection with the shocking incident.

The two-year-old was found unresponsive and in the water at Hampshire’s Swanwick Lake on Sunday night. The two-year-old was pulled from the water by emergency services and is now recovering in hospital after the dramatic rescue.

Emergency services were alerted at shortly after 8 PM on Sunday and rushed to the scene at the Hampshire lake. The fire service was luckily able to pull the boy from the water.

He is now said to be in critical condition but stable after he was rushed to Southampton General hospital by paramedics. Police officers are now investigating to find out how the boy ended up in the water.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who was in the Swanwick Lake area between 7.45pm and 8.30pm. A Southampton man who was known to the body has been arrested by police and is said to be helping officers with enquiries.

Detective inspector Toby Elcock commented on the shocking incident and said that: ‘We know this incident will come as a shock to the local community, but we ask people to please not speculate as we follow up all lines of enquiry to establish how the boy came to be in the water.

‘We are keeping an open mind as to what has happened, and we are keen to speak to anyone in the area to help us build up a picture of the circumstances.

‘If you were in the area at this time, please call us. Any information, no matter how small, could prove significant, so please do get in touch.’

Anyone with any information can contact the police directly on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

