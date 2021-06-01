Ximo Puig Announces Curfew Will Not Be Extended In Valencia

THE PRESIDENT of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, has announced today, June 1, that the Interdepartmental Table for the management and prevention of Covid-19 will meet this Thursday to decide on new Covid restrictions including the end of the curfew.

The latest measures put in place that were decreed by the Generalitat will be in force until Monday, June 7. These include mobility restrictions and the curfew, which both require the approval of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community, according to ABC.

Puig announced that the Generalitat will not extend the curfew after seven months in force and also announced the progressive reopening of nightlife.

Valencia has seen discos and dancehalls closed since last summer as the Generalitat awaits the go-ahead for their reopening from the public health committee of the Ministry of Health, considering the Valencian community is now low risk and on alert level 1.

During a ceremony in the city of Elche today, Puig said that the Generalitat will adopt measures within the framework of a “prudent and gradual de-escalation”, explaining that “the coronavirus is still there”. He has called for “prudence” due to the fact that the cumulative incidence has been increasing over the past week and has stood at 34.7 positives for the virus per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community were the only two Spanish autonomies that kept the curfew in force after the end of the state of alarm on May 9.

