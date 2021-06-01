Ximo Puig Announces Curfew Will Not Be Extended In Valencia

By
Laura Kemp
-
0
Ximo Puig Announces Curfew Will Not Be Extended In Valencia
Ximo Puig Announces Curfew Will Not Be Extended In Valencia. CREDIT: @generalitat/ Twitter

THE PRESIDENT of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, has announced today, June 1, that the Interdepartmental Table for the management and prevention of Covid-19 will meet this Thursday to decide on new Covid restrictions including the end of the curfew.

The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, has announced today, June 1, that the Interdepartmental Table for the management and prevention of Covid-19 will meet this Thursday to decide on new Covid restrictions including the end of the curfew.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The latest measures put in place that were decreed by the Generalitat will be in force until Monday, June 7. These include mobility restrictions and the curfew, which both require the approval of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community, according to ABC.

Puig announced that the Generalitat will not extend the curfew after seven months in force and also announced the progressive reopening of nightlife.

Valencia has seen discos and dancehalls closed since last summer as the Generalitat awaits the go-ahead for their reopening from the public health committee of the Ministry of Health, considering the Valencian community is now low risk and on alert level 1.


During a ceremony in the city of Elche today, Puig said that the Generalitat will adopt measures within the framework of a “prudent and gradual de-escalation”, explaining that “the coronavirus is still there”. He has called for “prudence” due to the fact that the cumulative incidence has been increasing over the past week and has stood at 34.7 positives for the virus per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community were the only two Spanish autonomies that kept the curfew in force after the end of the state of alarm on May 9.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Laura Kemp
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here