World’s First Transparent Pool Enjoyed By Londoners

AERIAL photos show swimmers in the world’s first transparent pool in London which is 115 feet above the ground. The world’s first floating pool opened on May 19 and swimmers were seen taking a dip on Bank Holiday Monday, which turned out to be the hottest day of the year so far.

A photo taken by photographer Jason Hawkes using a drone sees people enjoying the sun lounging on the poolside and swimming.

The transparent pool is suspended between two blocks of luxury flats in Nine Elms, southwest London, on the 10th floor.

The pool is completely transparent and 25 metres long by five metres wide, with a depth of three metres. The first of its kind has been called the most exclusive venue to swim in the UK as the only people who have access to the pool are owners and guests of the Embassy Garden flats it sits on top of.

The infinity pool boasts amazing views all the way to the ground and landmarks such as the Houses of Parliament and the London Eye can be seen when taking a dip.

Plans for a floating pool, which is known as the Sky Pool, were first created in 2013 by designers penning ideas for the Embassy Gardens’ Legacy Buildings development. The structure is held up by an invisible steel frame and, although the base is almost 12 inches thick, is completely transparent.

The pool is part of the development by EcoWorld Ballymore, which includes 2,000 luxury apartments, a retail space, office space, bars, restaurants and gardens.

The intricate and impressive work to transport and install the one-of-a-kind pool involved a team of expert architects, engineers and consultants.

