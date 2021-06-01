WHATSAPP Backs Down On Its Threat To Limit Functionalities For Users who had not accepted the new terms and conditions



Facebook – the owners of messaging service WhatsApp – made an announcement yesterday, Monday 31, renouncing its prior threat of limiting the functionalities of its users who had not accepted its new terms and conditions, but now, as WhatsApp backs down, everybody can stop worrying, at least for the time being.

The company had already been forced into a four-month delay with this at the start of the year, and then set a new date limit of May 15, a date by which users had to agree to the new terms and conditions of service, or be faced with limited use of the app’s functionality, but the company ran into criticism when it was revealed that accepting the new terms meant that users of WhatsApp would automatically be agreeing to share certain data with its parent company Facebook, thus giving Facebook permission to then do business with the user.

A spokesman for Facebook said on Monday, “Given the recent discussion with various authorities and privacy experts, we want to make it clear that we currently have no plans to limit the functionality of WhatsApp to those who have not yet accepted the update”, according to El Pais.

Continuing, “Instead, we will continue to remind users from time to time about the upgrade, as well as when people decide to use relevant optional features. We hope that this approach reinforces the option that all users have to interact or not with a business”, referring to the use of personal user data for commercial purposes, especially advertising.

