What are the benefits of getting regular massages?

GETTING regular massages can be a good way to take care of yourself and there are multiple benefits.

Don’t look at it as just a pamper session, it can be a powerful way to improve your health and well-being, helping you to relax and relieve stress.

Massage can range from light stroking to deep pressure as there are many different types including Swedish, deep, sports and trigger point.

Massage benefits can include:

Reducing pain, muscle soreness, stress and tension while increasing relaxation; improving circulation, energy, immune function and alertness; lowering heart rate and blood pressure.

It also used to treat anxiety, digestive disorders, severe headaches, insomnia and treating sports injuries.

Most people benefit from massage, but discuss the pros and cons with your doctor.

Some forms of massage can leave you feeling a bit sore but it shouldn’t ordinarily be painful, so if you feel something isn’t right, speak up.

Cupping: the ups and downs

Cupping is a practice used in traditional medicine in several parts of the world, in which suction is created on the skin using a glass, ceramic, bamboo, or plastic cup. It has become very popular but you may want to know more before deciding if you want it done.

Negative pressure is created in the cup either by applying a flame to remove oxygen before placing it on the skin or attaching a suction device after it is placed on the skin

Cupping may help reduce pain and muscle tension, but there is not enough high-quality research for definite conclusions about whether cupping is helpful in treating other conditions.

It increases blood circulation to the area where the cups are placed and promotes cell repair.

It may help form new connective tissues and create new blood vessels.

It leaves temporary marks on the skin and has been known to cause discoloration, scars, burns, and infections, and may worsen eczema or psoriasis.