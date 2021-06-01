Turismo Costa Del Sol Praises Starlite’s Contribution To The Leisure Sector

The CEO of Costa del Sol Tourism, Margarita del Cid, praised “the contribution that a festival like Starlite, which is positioned in the top 5 national festivals with the greatest impact in the country, makes to the oio segment.”

He has indicated that “a festival like Starlite places us once again at the centre of all eyes while demonstrating the potential that our destination has in the leisure segment”.

The CEO of Costa del Sol Tourism, Margarita Del Cid, applauded the potential of this segment and indicated that “it is unquestionable because, in addition, and according to the Costa del Sol Tourism Observatory, leisure is one of the main motivations of tourists arriving at the destination”.

Margarita del Cid has also referred to Starlite as “an important engine of job creation since more than 1,000 people work at the festival, generating an economic impact (direct and indirect) in the area, exceeding 190 million euros”, she indicated the CEO.

The CEO of Costa del Sol Tourism also stated that “Starlite, in turn, promotes the arrival of national and international visitors attracted by the different shows and is very present in the conventional international, national and local media”.

In 2020 (year Covid19), Starlite’s media presence was valued at more than 44 million euros despite the pandemic, with a presence in multiple media.

Starlite is a show in which Music, culture and gastronomy come together, coexisting in a single space and a must for those who want to enjoy close and intimate concerts in an incomparable place.

Margarita del Cid has stated that “the presentation of this event, which will once again return to Marbella to be held from June 18 to August 30, is a new indication that we are beginning the path of recovery and the reactivation of tourism after many months and it is also an extraordinary proof that our destination is prepared to host events of great magnitude in the post-covid period ”.

The Starlite 2021 auditorium is the one chosen by the most international stars with more than 60 artists leaving part of their soul on this stage and more and more people want to live the Starlite experience.

Artists of the stature of Enrique Iglesias, Elton John, Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Maluma, Ricky Martin, Tom Jones, Pet Shop Boys, Alejandro Sanz, Eros Ramazzotti, Luis Fonsi, Plácido Domingo, Anastacia, Jessie J, Nicky Jam, Luis Miguel, Sting, Maná, David Bisbal or Hardwell have gathered at Starlite Catalana Occidente offering unforgettable concerts.

Its location in the middle of nature, its form of a natural amphitheatre with rock walls 60 m high under the stars, its extraordinary acoustics and the closeness to the public due to its reduced capacity, make it the perfect place for your concerts to be held. truly unique and magical. And it is also that its programming includes options for all audiences, ages and musical tastes.