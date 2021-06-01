The Weekend Beach Festival is Cancelled for the Second Year in a Row

THE WEEKEND beach festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row. This has been announced in a statement by the organization. The reunion of the “weekers” in Torre del Mar must wait until the weekend of July 6 to 9, 2022.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the organizers made a statement declaring that “One more year, unfortunately, the organization of the WeekendBeach Torre del Mar Festival has to make the decision not to be able to carry out the Festival in 2021. It is a very difficult and sad decision but the safety of everyone cannot be guaranteed”.

The organizers revealed further details about the event in 2022, “We inform that the dates of WeekendBeach Torre del Mar for 2022 will be July 6, 7, 8 and 9, 2022. It will be the date of the expected reunion. The whole team is working to offer the best poster, which will be made public very soon”. It is believed that many artists already announced will repeat their appearance at the festival next year.

It has also been announced that the tickets purchased for the editions scheduled for 2020 and 2021 are still valid for 2022. The organizers commented, “Therefore, there is no need to carry out any other formalities. Likewise, the weekers are asked for trust and loyalty to return to WeekendBeach Torre del Mar Festival in 2022 with much more enthusiasm and strength”.

In the case of potential attendees who wish to request a refund, from this Wednesday, June 2, a period of 14 days is opened to carry out the said procedure. The return process will be carried out in compliance with the provisions of current regulations, as argued by the festival managers themselves, “making the full payment of the management expenses and discounting the cost passed on by the expenses of the reimbursement process”.