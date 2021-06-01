Temperatures Will Be A Mixed Bag in Sevilla This Week

Anyone taking a weekend break in Sevilla as June kicks off will be looking at a mixed bag of temperatures, some cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain, although it will largely remain hot.

Friday will be colder than usual and a tad cloudy in the afternoon with a 45 percent of rain in the afternoon.

Last weekend temperatures in the Andalucian capital hit 38 degrees Celsius, but on Friday the top day time temperature will 25 degrees Celsius and cloudy with it.

For most of the week temperatures will be around 30-32 degrees Celsius with nights of about 14-16 degrees Celsius, according to Aemet.

Friday is likely to be one of coolest days in June as by the end of the month Sevilla is expected to be properly hot with maybe some rain.

Spain had its hottest year on record in 2020, including the longest heatwave ever recorded on the Iberian Peninsula.

