Taking care of your hands, nails and ears, so often forgotten

TAKING care of your hands and nails is as important as any other part of your body, and yet we often forget about them.

Your hands are present in almost everything you do, but how often do you pamper them?

It is said they reveal your true age, as the skin loses firmness and can show signs of aging more than other parts of the body, so taking care of your hands and nails is very important.

How to help:

Keep your hands hydrated and protected from the sun, using sunscreen and in particular, hand creams with vitamin E to reduce roughness and wrinkles.

Keep your cuticles moisturised to avoid hangnails.

Wear gloves, especially when working with hot water or chemicals.

Keep your nail polish fresh and use good quality products.

Another important yet somewhat forgotten area is our ears.

You have probably heard of ear candling, but if it still a bit of a mystery, read on.

Ear candling, or coning, is an alternative remedy supposed to remove impurities and wax from the inner ear.

The candles, about 10 inches long, are usually made of fabric soaked in wax.

To perform ear candling, a person will lie on their side and insert a candle gently into the ear for 10-20 minutes while using a shielding method to prevent hot wax from dripping onto the face, neck or hair. It must be done very carefully to prevent injury or damaging the ear.

Practitioners refer to benefits including treating sinus infections, sore throats, colds, flu, headaches and migraines; improving hearing, vision and circulation, and reducing pain, stress and vertigo. However, there is little definitive research regarding ear candling and some suggest that it has no benefits.

If you do decide to try it, make sure that you go to someone experienced and who uses proper safety procedures.