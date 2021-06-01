Suspicious Car Causes Security Alert At French Open Delaying Play

French police carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious car parked near the Roland Garros stadium where the French Open is underway.

The stolen vehicle, located near the Simmone Mathieu court, forced the third day of play on the clay-court tournament to temporarily stop.

The match between French player Ugo Humbert and Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania was delayed for 25 minutes while security and police investigated the suspicious vehicle. Other matches started on time.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The French Tennis Federation said the match was delayed due to the work of security officials and police outside the 5,000 seater stadium.

Spanish tennis champion Rafa Nadal will play his first match of the French open today, June 1, facing Australian Alexi Popyrin.

On May 16, Nadal beat world number one Novak Djokovic to win his 10th Italian Open. Nadal also equalled Djokovic’s record of 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles in his 12th Rome final.

“It’s amazing I have this trophy in my hand for the 10th time, it’s something impossible to imagine,” he said.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.