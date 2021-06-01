Sun-Starved Brits Hit the Beach on Hottest Day Of The Year.

In what was a change for a bank holiday Monday the weather was on everyone’s side and sun starved Brits hit the beach on what was hottest day of the year so far.

Across the country people made the most of the weather and headed for beaches, parks and pubs too, as they saw temperatures rise to over 25 degrees. Many beauty hotspots were rammed to the rafters as well.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the Met Office, bank holiday Monday was the hottest day of the year so far and Scotland saw a sweltering 25.1 degrees recorded in Kinlochewe. The previous high for the year was seen in West London in Kew Gardens on March 30. At that time temperatures only hit 24.5C.

The UK have seen a few glorious days of weather and Brits have been able to enjoy a long bank holiday weekend. Now that coronavirus restrictions have been eased many Brits headed straight for the beach or the park, or even for a well-earned pint at a local pub or restaurant.

Beauty spots such as Lyme Regis in Dorset saw many people head out for the day to enjoy the sun and Brighton promenade was popular too.

Temperatures are expected to rise and a staggering 27 degrees could be seen on Wednesday. Becky Mitchell, a meteorologist from the Met Office, spoke of impending thunderstorms by midweek though and commented that: “There will potentially be some thunderstorms by midweek, the first bout of showers will come into parts of the South West and there will be a few thunderstorms in that.

“There’s a chance of some thundery break down in the south east and we could have some quite intense storms there.”

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty but with the warm and humid weather we are having we have the key ingredients for thunder storms.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.