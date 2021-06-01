Storms Forecast This Week For Spain’s Costa Blanca.

Storms are forecast for Spain’s Costa Blanca this week with heavy rain and even hail predicted by the Spanish meteorological agency, Aemet.

As the first weekend of June approaches, the Valencia region is likely to see wet and stormy weather interspersed with sunny intervals.

The weather today, Monday, May 31, is expected to be cloudy, with average temperatures of around 18 degrees Celsius. However, in the northern half of the area, scattered showers and even occasional storms haven’t been ruled out,

Moving on to Tuesday, June 1, and the temperature is expected to rise to around 24 degrees, with clouds expected to appear around midday- inland areas could well see showers and thunderstorms accompanied with hail.

Aemet has also forecast scattered showers and thunderstorms later on Tuesday afternoon in most of the coastal areas.

While Wednesday is likely to be cloudy with an easterly wind, Aemet has not predicted rain in most of the region, though this could change on Thursday, May 3, where municipalities further inland can expect occasional showers and possible thunderstorms. If they are lucky, then Coastal towns may enjoy some light easterly winds.

The weather agency expects there will be a cloudy Friday with intense rainfall across the region and light winds on the Alicante coast. Weather conditions look similar for Saturday, and the sunshine will make a return on Sunday afternoon.

