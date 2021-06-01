Stallone Announces ‘Rocky vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut’ Is Ready

STALLONE Announces His Film ‘Rocky vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut’ Is Ready



As the legendary Sylvester Stallone said a few weeks ago, “It will never be finished. I have said it before, you can always go back and see a movie you made 50 years ago and say: ‘I have to re-edit this. All directors feel this”.

Those were the famous actor and director’s words when he announced that he had already finished editing the new production of his iconic film, Rocky IV, one of the most successful of the Rocky Balboa trilogy of films, in which he had of course starred, and directed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This new reissued version of the film, officially titled ‘Rocky vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut’, should have screened in cinemas at the end of November 2020, to coincide with the 35th anniversary of the original release, but the pandemic put paid to that plan, something that even the great Rocky Balboa could not fight against, and beat.

Undeterred, Stallone then went ahead and filled his time in by adding scenes that had originally been deleted, along with some original footage, including all those scenes that the robot, Sico – the mascot of Paulie’s character (Burt Young), Rocky’s trainer since the first film in 1976 – appears, as reported by 20minutos.es.

It is reported that what Stallone plans to enhance with this new edit is the plot around Rocky and his opponent Ivan Drago – Dolph Lundgren – the Soviet Union’s boxing champion in the time of the Cold War, and there will allegedly be more footage dedicated to Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) and Ivan Drago, including extra material added into the final combat scenes.

Stallone was so excited to present the first design of the film’s poster on his Instagram account, but did not give away any information as to a possible release date, or whether the film will be screened in cinemas, or going direct to a streaming platform, but he did promise one thing, “Rocky vs. Drago !!! It will arrive very soon. The scoop will be in Philly (Philadelphia), which is going to be fantastic”.

___________________________________________________________

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.