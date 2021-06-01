Spain To Star At Prestigious Frankfurt Book Fair In 2022

Spain will be the Guest Country of Honour at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2022. The Fair is a major trade event and the venue for negotiating 80 percent of global copyrights.

The Spain Frankfurt 2022 project is directed by the Ministry of Culture and Sports and executed by Accion Cultural Espanola in collaboration with the Cervantes Institute, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation; the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism; the Ministry of Finance and the Federation of Publishers Guilds of Spain.

Spain’s participation as Guest Country of Honour will showcase “the strength of Spanish literature and the publishing industry, improving its knowledge abroad and reinforcing its role as a vector for development and an engine for growth in the new global and digital society,” the Ministry of Culture and Sports said in statement on June 1.

Spain’s branding for the for the Frankfurt Book Fair was also unveiled today. It is designed by the Spanish-German studio TwoPoints.Net, and “it is a dynamic” image in which Spain is represented by an ‘S’ with the motto, “Spain. Overflowing Creativity”.

