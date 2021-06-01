Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to delay easing Covid-19 restrictions in a move that will put pressure on Boris Johnson to do the same in England.

Scotland was due to move into Level 1 restrictions from June 7. But First Minister Sturgeon is expected to say this afternoon some areas will stay in Level 2, including Glasgow which is in may “have to be in Level 2 for a couple of weeks before it moves to Level 1’” after a spike in Indian variant infections.

However, the Scottish Conservative Party are critical of the delay.

“The success of Scotland and the UK’s vaccine scheme means we can now be far more positive about easing restrictions. Everyone understands that there will be a need for local, targeted measures when an outbreak occurs,” said Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservative leader.

“But leaving behind whole areas should be ruled out. Sweeping measures that unnecessarily hurt a whole city or council area are unfair on businesses and local people waiting to get on with their lives,” he added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under enormous pressure from scientists and policy makers to delay opening on June 21 as the Indian variant remains widespread in parts of the country.

