Nerja “enRedateMás +” Project Has Been Extended With New Courses

The Councillor for Human Resources, Ángela Díaz, reports that the Malaga Provincial Council’s Employment Service has extended the second call for the “enRedateMás +” project with courses not covered in the first edition. This initiative, aimed at unemployed people over 16 years of age, aims to improve employability through the development of training actions and business practices.

Those interested will have until June 4 inclusive to register, which can be done at the Electronic Headquarters of the Provincial Council, at the Entry Register of the Nerja Town Council and by certified ordinary mail.

Díaz explains that the new courses offered in this second call of the program are: Attention in restaurant bar rooms, to be taught in the Costa del Sol Axarquía Community in Torre del Mar; Post-harvest handling of fruits and vegetables in Rincón de la Victoria; Cocktails in Manilva; Malaga and traditional cuisine in Casares; Management and dynamization of active tourism activities in Cuevas Bajas and El Burgo; and agriculture and urban gardens in Coín.

“All those interested in taking these courses can go to the Municipal Citizen Service Office, located on the ground floor of the Town Hall, to resolve their doubts about the call, fill out the application and how to register it together with the necessary documentation.”

More information can be found here: https://sede.malaga.es/formacion-incentivada-enredatemas/

