Mijas Bus Timetables Recover To Pre Pandemic Levels.

The Mijas bus timetables are ready to recover the frequency which they had in rush hour hours before the pandemic began.

These new schedules will come into force today, June 1, for the number 122, 127 and 221 lines of the Transport Consortium of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Malaga.

Mija is set to both reinforce and expand bus schedules and frequencies provided by the Malaga Transport Consortium in the municipality.

The mayor of Transport and Mobility, Nicolás Cruz spoke about the changes and commented that: “After the end of the State of Alarm, through an autonomous order from the Junta de Andalucía, the City Council of Mijas will promote the reinforcement and extension of the schedules and frequencies of three fundamental lines.

“Line 127, a widely used circular For elderly users in the area, the 122, key in the mobility of visitors that goes from Fuengirola to Mijas Pueblo and another highly demanded that connects the interior with the Coast is the 221 line, Fuengirola-Mijas-Alhaurín El Grande- Coín.”

During peak hours the frequency of the buses will be at 100 per cent as reported La Noncion.

Off-peak and holiday hours will hit 70 per cent of what they were pre-pandemic.

Cruz went on to add that: “Although we are at levels of 50-53% of users of these lines, for us the social interest prevails over the commercial interest of the concessionaires of these lines, therefore we have wanted to go further in collaboration with the Metropolitan Transport Consortium from Malaga.”

