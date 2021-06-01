Mercadona Collaborates In A Virtual Food Bank Collection.

Mercadona are set to collaborate again with the Food Bank to help support families who have been hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Food Bank drive will be virtual and will take place this week in Almeria. The campaign will see a virtual collection of food which will give funds to the organisation. This will work in the same way as the Christmas campaign.

People will be able to give a financial donation at a Mercadona cash register and this can be any amount up from one euro, whatever the person is happy to give.

According to the food bank when the campaign ends Mercadona will exchange the donations for food and deliver them to food bank. All the food will then be distributed across the network of organisations and associations which help people with the basic necessities.

The Food Bank spoke of helping families and commented that: “We appeal to the generous collaboration of Mercadona’s customers, as since the pandemic began, the number of families receiving help from the Bank to meet these basic needs has increased” as reported Europa Press.

They also gave thanks to shoppers who will be donating and to Mercadona too, for their collaboration with the initiative. They explained that the campaign demonstrates: “sensitivity to the people who need it most”.

