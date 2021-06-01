IN 2016, after being inhabited as a monastery since the 16th century, the last nuns left the Monestir de la Concepció de la Verge Maria de Sineu.

This historic building was first built at the beginning of the 14th century as a royal residence for Jaume II but had been the home of Franciscan nuns for more than 500 years.

It was given to the Order of the Immaculate Conception, a Franciscan-inspired female contemplative institute founded by St. Beatrix of Silva in the fifteenth century but like many other religious orders, the last nuns there had grown older and with no new novices went into retirement.

Now the day after the Pro Orantibus Day, (dedicated to monks and nuns of contemplative life) on May 31, the Bishopric of Mallorca has announced that it will be occupied again, this time by the Daughters of the Sagrada Família, an order of nuns from Colombia who will arrive shortly.

Some of the new arrivals will take residence in the Monastery of the Immaculate Conception of the Palau de Sineu and the others in the service of a group of parishes to be determined.