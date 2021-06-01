Marijuana Growhouse Raided by Officers in Malaga Capital

MARIJUANA GROWHOUSE has been raided by officers in Malaga. National Police officers have dismantled a hydroponic plantation in the Churriana district in Malaga Capital, located in a single-family home in the La Noria area, managing to seize a total of 160 marijuana plants in an advanced state of flowering.

The person in charge of the house, a 48-year-old man, was arrested as the alleged person responsible for a drug trafficking crime. The operation was carried out in collaboration with the Andalucian Housing and Rehabilitation Agency (AVRA). It is believed that the initial investigations were conducted once information was received from various sources on the possible use of a home in the La Noria area for the cultivation of narcotic substances.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, the officers verified the first data and corroborated the existence of certain characteristics that allowed the house to be identified as a conditioned place for growing cannabis. In addition, the plaintiffs determined that the home had already been the subject of investigation in up to five previous police actions, although in this case the home would have been arranged in its entirety as a hydroponic cultivation environment.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Once the person responsible for the house was identified, the investigation resulted in his arrest for his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking crime. During the search carried out at the home, the officers intervened with a total of 160 marijuana plants, and the materials to adapt the place as an indoor planting space. As a complement to the police action, officials of the AVRA of the Andalucian Government also intervened, proceeding to block off the accesses to the house in question.