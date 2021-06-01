Man Crashes Into Car And Leaves a Rude Note At The Scene

A MAN has Tweeted an image of a note left on his car after another driver hit it and left the scene.

A MAN has Tweeted an image of a note left on his car after another driver hit it and left the scene, according to 20 Minutos. As if it isn’t enough of a nightmare for someone to crash into your car, it’s even worse when the person leaves a rude note on your car and flees the scene!

Martín Lucca Tweeted on his account the note someone left on his parked car after crashing into it. The note reads “Hi, I just hit your car and I’m pretending I’m writing down my data because people are looking at me. I hope you can fix it. Good luck,” with a final smiley face written at the end.

Tener seguro es de cheto. pic.twitter.com/M1qxtjH5rV — Martín Lucca (@martincitolucca) May 30, 2021



The Tweet has now gone viral on social media, with many people replying expressing their disbelief.

The person who left the note did not leave any contact details, leaving Lucca to deal with the damages himself – unless the Tweet urges the perpetrator to come forward.

The incident follows advice from the DGT on how to protect your car during the summer months. According to data from Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT), has reminded drivers that Summer is almost upon us, and is a time when vehicles can be badly affected by the high temperatures that we have to tolerate as a part of our life in Spain, and to remember that heat can not only affect the engine but other elements of the vehicle as well.

During the Summer of 2019, the DGT reports that a total of more than 1.3 million vehicles required roadside assistance, which is an incredible statistic equating to around 14,100 vehicles per day, the majority of which (35 per cent) were caused by the air conditioning or air conditioning system.