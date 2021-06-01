Male Teachers Wear Skirts To Help Fight Gender Stereotypes

MALE teachers in Spain are heading to school wearing skirts to help fight gender stereotypes in the country.

MALE teachers in Spain are heading to school wearing skirts to help fight gender stereotypes in the country, according to Lad Bible. Many male teachers have arrived at schools wearing a skirt as part of the Clothes Have No Gender movement, trending as #laropanotienegenero, following an incident where a boy was expelled from school for wearing a skirt last year.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Two teachers involved in the movement, Manuel Ortega, 37, and Borja Velazquez, 36 decided to wear the skirt after seeing one of their students getting bullied in class for wearing an anime t-shirt. The young boy was bullied so badly that he changed his outfit, leaving Manuel “horrified” which prompted him to wear a skirt to school for the month of May.

In a post on Twitter, he said: “A school that educates with respect, diversity, co-education and tolerance.

“Dress how you want! We join the campaign #clotheshavenogender.”

Another teacher, Jose Piñas, has been wearing a skirt to the classroom since last year. In a Tweet, he said he had also “suffered persecution” in the past due to his sexual orientation.

In a Tweet that featured a photo of himself wearing a skirt, he wrote: “20 years ago I suffered persecution and insults for my sexual orientation in the institute where I am now a teacher.

“Many teachers, they looked the other way.

“I want to join the cause of the student, Mikel, who has been expelled and sent to the psychologist for going to class with a skirt.”

The teachers are wearing the skirts in a show of solidarity for a 15-year-old boy, Mikel Gómez, who wore a skirt to school in the Basque Country and his teacher reacted by telling him to visit a psychologist.

This prompted Gómez to make a TikTok video about his experience, the video quickly went viral and had millions of views which encouraged others to go to school in skirts to help fight gender stereotypes.

The teachers have been praised by parents online, with one posting: “Congratulations on your attitude.

“High schools are sometimes very hard for students, you have to know how to be aware of it and position yourself without nuances to guarantee yourself safety from attacks.”