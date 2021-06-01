Malaga Port Gets the Green Light to Build Another Lighthouse

MALAGA PORT gets the green light from the government to build another lighthouse. The operation of La Farola de Malaga, with its 204 years of history, as a maritime signal is coming to an end. This is the main conclusion that can be drawn from the positive report issued by the National Lighthouse Commission at the request of the City Council of the capital of the Costa del Sol in the framework of the modification of elements necessary to fit the 116-meter-high hotel projected in the Levante dike area.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, the Port’s commitment to having a new lighthouse has been on the table for two decades, in 2001 the basement for its installation was already executed, it is now that the path definitively seems paved for its materialization. The president of the Port, Carlos Rubio, recalls that since the construction of the Levante spike, this action has already been handled. “La Farola is hardly visible when you navigate and approach Malaga”, he explains, noting that its light is confused with the lighting of the city.

The desired position of the state entity plays in favour of the hotel project, as it is one of the necessary pronouncements within the final processing of the urban adjustment. The sources consulted have specified that beyond the hotel project, the need for a new maritime signal has existed for years, since the current one has serious limitations given the light behind La Farola.

The reports of the Port Authority in the framework of this urban modification confirm the commitment to transfer the maritime signal to a new location, specifically at the end of the Levante dock. An operation that, according to the economic forecasts managed in the urbanization plan required in the project, will involve an investment of 1.5 million euros.