Ketchup’s Coming Home! Heinz Forks Out £140m in UK Return.

Ketchup’s coming home! The US food giant has forked out £140 million in a bid to return production of the iconic sauce to the UK.

For the last 20 years Heinz ketchup has been produced at a factory in the Netherlands, but not many Brits know this. The US food giant now plans to return production to its plant near Wigan and it will also bring back production of salad cream and mayonnaise to the UK too.

In what was a controversial move at the time, production of ketchup was moved to the Netherlands after it had been made in the UK for around 80 years. The move is said to be a huge boost for post-Brexit Britain.

Joe Clarke, Unite union national official for food, drink and agriculture spoke about the move and commented that: ‘This is tremendous news for the hard-working members at Kraft Heinz.

It reflects the exceptional co-operative working that has been built upon over many years, especially over the past 12 months with everybody pulling together through Covid, keeping the nation fed throughout the pandemic.’

The announcement has been welcomed by union leaders and ministers alike and will see the US food giant investing a staggering £140 million in their UK plant which is based near Wigan. They believe the move is a ‘strong vote of confidence’ in the UK.

It is hoped that this investment will create around 50 jobs too.

Lord Grimstone, Minister for Investment explained that: ‘Whether you’re a Heinz mayonnaise or ketchup fan, the investment is a vote of confidence in the UK economy from a major US firm and a boost that will mean jobs and growth.

‘The US is a key trading partner and we are committed to striking an ambitious trade deal that opens up new opportunities for our businesses, brings in more investment and creates better jobs for people across the whole of the country.’

Luis Spinardi, site director for the plant has commented on returning the sauces UK and said: ‘Not only are we excited to be expanding our product mix by bringing sauces back to the UK but also look forward to a more efficient facility with a sustainable future.’

