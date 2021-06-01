Jose Alberto is now officially the new coach of Malaga CF.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



What has been known for a few days has now been confirmed: Jose Alberto is now officially the new coach of Malaga CF, after Sergio Pellicer decided to step down and not continue in charge of the Blue and Whites’ first team.

The former Mirandés coach arrived in Málaga this morning, and was met at the airport by Manolo Gaspar, who drove him to Martiricos.

However, the coach will not be arriving alone, as Pablo lvarez (assistant coach) and Pedro Garca (analyst) will join him on a contract that runs until 30 June 2023.

José Alberto López Menéndez (Oviedo, 1982) is a young coach who comes from CD Mirandes and whose career has been cemented in the Mareo youth academy and the Real Sporting de Gijón youth system. He was promoted to Segunda B with the Sporting reserve team in the 2016/17 season, setting a record for goals scored in the Third Division that season.

The following season, he qualified Sporting B for the LaLiga SmartBank promotion playoffs. In 18/19, he was ‘promoted’ from the reserve team to Real Sporting, replacing Rubén Baraja, and finished 9th in the silver division. He was Sporting’s first coach again until the halfway point of the 19/20 season, and he led Mirandés to an excellent 10th place in the Second Division table in the recently concluded 20/21 season.

For Málaga CF, he stands out for his dedication, hard work, and the priority he places on young players in the club’s youth divisions. All of this has resulted in José Alberto’s professional maturity despite his youth, as he already has nearly a hundred games (90) under his belt in LaLiga SmartBank at the age of 39.

As reported by La Opinion De Malaga