If the shoe fits: the importance of keeping your feet happy and healthy

WEARING the right size shoe is very important for keeping healthy, happy feet.

From childhood, it is important that we get our little ones the right size shoes, as the bones continue to develop even into their late teens and tight shoes or socks can cause deformities.

As adults, it is important not to be led astray when shoe shopping by bargains, trends or what looks pretty. There are numerous problems resulting from poorly fitting shoes, from blisters and corns to arch pain and bunions. They can affect posture and gait and cause severe injuries.

Try on shoes at the end of the day, when you will get a better idea of the size you need and wear them at home for a few hours to double check before going out in them.

Remember, if the shoe fits, wear it!

Happy feet

Our feet are one of the most important parts of our body, but do we take as much care of them as we should?

Regular visits to the podiatrist should help to keep your feet in good shape and especially keep serious problems at bay, but there are also ways to take care of them yourself.

Your feet do a lot of work every day and they deserve some TLC.

Check them frequently for any injuries, swelling or infection.

Clean them regularly with warm water and then moisturise with lotion or cream, but not between your toes.

Don’t wear tight shoes and avoid wearing the same pair every day.

Don’t wear flip-flops for long periods of time as they don’t give any support.

Cut and clean your nails frequently, but don’t cut them too short.

What is reflexology?

Reflexology is a type of massage and it involves applying varying amounts of pressure, mainly to the feet and hands.

The theory is that these parts of the body are connected to certain systems and organs.

The potential benefits of reflexology include reducing stress, pain and anxiety, improving your mood and well-being, boosting the immune system to help get over colds and infections, helping to readjust hormone imbalances and improve fertility, assisting with digestive disorders, easing back pain and arthritis and many more.

Reflexology is very safe and it is a non-invasive procedure which is pleasant to receive. However, you may want to talk to your doctor first if you have: circulation problems, clots or inflammation, foot ulcers, wounds or fungal infections, epilepsy, thyroid problems, gout and if you are pregnant.