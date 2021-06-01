Hollywood Legend Clint Eastwood Still Going Strong At 91

Hollywood Legend, Actor And Director, Clint Eastwood Is Still Going Strong At 91 Years Of Age

Hollywood legend, Clint Eastwood, celebrated his 91st birthday yesterday, May 31, an actor who has become one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed directors, who doesn’t seem to know the meaning of the word retirement, with yet another new film in the pipeline – Cry Macho, a grizzled-cowboy-makes-good saga in which he also stars.

Eastwood’s big break came in the ‘Spaghetti Westerns’ in the 1960s – some of which were filmed in Almeria in Southern Spain – with 1964 epic, A Fistful of Dollars arguably the film that brought him to fame, but who can forget The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, as he went on to star in several Westerns, severely in danger of becoming typecast, but the trilogy of ‘Dirty Harry‘ films in the 1970s, along with a starring role opposite an orangutan in ‘Every Which Way but Loose‘, soon showed off his immense acting talent, and helped him to move into other genres of film acting.

When Eastwood took on his first directing role, five decades ago, on ‘Play Misty For Me’, many critics dismissed him as another actor who thought he could direct, and 39 films later, they have been proved very wrong, with a string of very diverse genre of films like ‘Mystic River’, ‘Million Dollar Baby’, ‘Letters from Iwo Jima’, and ‘American Sniper’ proving to be huge box-office successes for him, with the latter grossing more than half a billion dollars.

With a spell in politics as the governor of Carmel, in California, Clint Eastwood has certainly packed a lot into his 91 years, and you can’t help thinking that there is still plenty more to come from him, with Cry Macho released in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct 22, 2021.

